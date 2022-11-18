Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $21.11 on Monday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $85.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.26.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, President Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 431,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,639,673.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,125. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% in the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 9,199,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850,694 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $51,271,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,294 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,510,000 after buying an additional 1,033,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,861,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,309,000 after buying an additional 857,000 shares in the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

