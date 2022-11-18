Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Insider Dan Spaulding Sells 3,746 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $137,777.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Zillow Group Stock Down 5.6 %

ZG stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.81. 606,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,791. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $65.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.98 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ZG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Zillow Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on Zillow Group from $78.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Compass Point initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,675,000 after purchasing an additional 42,818 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,438,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,183,000 after purchasing an additional 167,139 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 139,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,822,000. 19.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

