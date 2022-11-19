12,124 Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNI. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth $2,575,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 1,507.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 17,683 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 11.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 25.9% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $124.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $137.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.55%.

CNI has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.55.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

