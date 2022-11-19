121,360 Shares in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 121,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned about 0.33% of iShares Europe ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 632,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,775,000 after acquiring an additional 276,311 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 60.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 534,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,843,000 after purchasing an additional 200,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,927,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,482,000 after purchasing an additional 164,515 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 122.6% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 247,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after purchasing an additional 136,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 135.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 202,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 116,107 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEV stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.87. 136,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,549. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.89. iShares Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $36.88 and a 12-month high of $55.29.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

