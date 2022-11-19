15,360 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Bought by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Comerica Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 120.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth $208,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $269,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.56. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

