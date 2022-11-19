1,920 Shares in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Bought by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 128,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,687,000 after purchasing an additional 59,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Everest Re Group

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $429,910.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,890.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $429,910.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,890.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total value of $772,293.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everest Re Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:RE traded up $6.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $323.49. The company had a trading volume of 430,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,968. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $287.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.59. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $244.57 and a 1-year high of $337.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Everest Re Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Everest Re Group from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

