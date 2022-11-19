1peco (1PECO) Price Hits $1.05 on Major Exchanges

1peco (1PECO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. 1peco has a market cap of $158.23 million and approximately $806.87 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 1peco has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. One 1peco token can currently be bought for $1.05 or 0.00006320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1peco Token Profile

1peco was first traded on August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld. 1peco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco. 1peco’s official website is www.1eco.io.

Buying and Selling 1peco

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1peco should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1peco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

