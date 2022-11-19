221 Shares in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Purchased by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000.
VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance
VanEck Oil Services ETF stock opened at $308.41 on Friday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52-week low of $171.30 and a 52-week high of $322.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.07.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.