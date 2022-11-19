221 Shares in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Purchased by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance

VanEck Oil Services ETF stock opened at $308.41 on Friday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52-week low of $171.30 and a 52-week high of $322.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.07.

