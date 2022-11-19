29,693 Shares in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,693 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $11,728,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

SIVB opened at $223.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $297.36 and a 200 day moving average of $383.99. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $204.37 and a fifty-two week high of $755.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $419.79.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

