4,198 Shares in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Bought by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 111.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth $272,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 19.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 22.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth $203,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.57.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Vail Resorts stock traded up $5.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.36. 460,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,353. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.39. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.91 and a 1 year high of $348.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.01) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $267.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.00 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.49) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $1.91 dividend. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.99%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

