457,602 Shares in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI) Purchased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 457,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,836,000. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned about 11.73% of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 102.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FLMI stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.16. 10,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,011. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $26.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.53.

