592,435 Shares in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Acquired by Bioimpact Capital LLC

Bioimpact Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 592,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000. Bioimpact Capital LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Provention Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Provention Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Provention Bio Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $8.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,681,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,440. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.01.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Provention Bio Profile
Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.
