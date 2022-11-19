616 Shares in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Bought by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 809,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,803,000 after acquiring an additional 64,015 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 298,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,721,000 after purchasing an additional 101,138 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 298,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,972,000 after buying an additional 35,104 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3,415.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 249,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,276,000 after buying an additional 242,248 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 51.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 202,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,255,000 after buying an additional 68,503 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of GLTR stock opened at $84.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.38. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $77.57 and a 1-year high of $107.47.

