71,027 Shares in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Purchased by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 71,027 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 6,685.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,425 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,403.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 54.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $14.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.37. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.43.

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $25,155.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,281.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

