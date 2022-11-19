766 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Bought by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 346,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 83,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.1% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.94.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.81. The company has a market capitalization of $88.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

