Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to $47.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Aadi Bioscience Trading Up 1.9 %

Aadi Bioscience stock opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. Aadi Bioscience has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.42. The company has a market cap of $323.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aadi Bioscience

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $8,932,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Aadi Bioscience by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 542,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 330,513 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aadi Bioscience by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 535,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 224,178 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Aadi Bioscience by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 590,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 207,190 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in Aadi Bioscience by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 412,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 203,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Aadi Bioscience Company Profile

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

