AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,344,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,973 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.19% of AbbVie worth $512,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 162.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,993,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206,711 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 37.6% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,414,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,867 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,014,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,324 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.98. 5,691,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,913,995. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.01 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 75.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.32.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.