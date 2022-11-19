ABCMETA (META) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $60.91 Million

ABCMETA (META) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. ABCMETA has a market cap of $60.91 million and approximately $22,892.10 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded 36.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,619.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010823 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037082 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00042699 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005909 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00021398 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00237936 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000133 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00065209 USD and is down -10.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $22,895.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

