Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on November 30th

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.70. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $11.35.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
