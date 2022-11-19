Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on November 30th

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund alerts:

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.70. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $11.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACP. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 73.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 629,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 266,436 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 25.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 57,612 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 10.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 29.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 24.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.