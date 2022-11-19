Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE lessened its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.12% of Acadia Healthcare worth $7,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $28,751,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 675.6% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 497,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,589,000 after purchasing an additional 433,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,362,000 after purchasing an additional 408,877 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 965,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,248,000 after purchasing an additional 334,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 75.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 536,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,288,000 after buying an additional 230,874 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACHC stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.34. 359,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,907. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.89. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.07 and a 12-month high of $86.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Stephens raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

In related news, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total value of $412,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,092,359.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

