adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €140.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($144.33) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €127.00 ($130.93) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €85.00 ($87.63) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($164.95) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($190.72) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €83.00 ($85.57) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, November 11th.

adidas Stock Performance

ADS opened at €129.20 ($133.20) on Friday. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($168.71) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($207.23). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €121.07 and its 200-day moving average price is €152.94.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

