adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €120.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($123.71) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($108.25) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €165.00 ($170.10) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group set a €127.00 ($130.93) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($103.09) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €85.00 ($87.63) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

FRA:ADS opened at €129.20 ($133.20) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €121.07 and a 200-day moving average of €152.94. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($168.71) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($207.23).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

