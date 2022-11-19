ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Westpark Capital began coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on ADTRAN from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on ADTRAN to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ADTRAN from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded ADTRAN from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.33.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. ADTRAN has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.89 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.39.

ADTRAN Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at ADTRAN

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.25%.

In other news, CEO Brian Protiva sold 26,501 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $652,984.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,146,205.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ADTRAN

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,571,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $226,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,328 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,539,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,501 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,005,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,847,000 after purchasing an additional 59,009 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,790,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,328,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,596,000 after purchasing an additional 672,282 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADTRAN

(Get Rating)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.