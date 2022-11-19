Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,599,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,073,716,000 after buying an additional 30,732,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,170,192,000 after buying an additional 17,896,122 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,666,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.57. The stock had a trading volume of 73,223,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,020,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $118.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.87. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Stories

