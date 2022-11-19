Adya (CVE:ADYA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Shares of Adya Inc. (CVE:ADYA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 32000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Adya Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$1.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.12.

About Adya

(Get Rating)

Adya Inc provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers casual calling services; prepaid calling cards; business services; long distance services; voice-over-internet-protocol services under the Home Phone brand; casual calling access codes; hosted private branch exchange business services that provide customers with business telephone services; subscriptions services; and telehop business and wholesale services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.