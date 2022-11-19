AECOM (NYSE:ACM) PT Raised to $92.00 at Citigroup

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

ACM has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AECOM to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.14.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $79.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. AECOM has a 52-week low of $60.74 and a 52-week high of $81.07. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). AECOM had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 4,060.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

