Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) PT Raised to €126.00

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from €119.00 ($122.68) to €126.00 ($129.90) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

ANNSF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Aena S.M.E. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Aena S.M.E. from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aena S.M.E. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Grupo Santander upgraded Aena S.M.E. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €130.00 ($134.02) price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Aena S.M.E. from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aena S.M.E. has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Aena S.M.E. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ANNSF opened at $130.34 on Tuesday. Aena S.M.E. has a twelve month low of $98.42 and a twelve month high of $179.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.45.

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

