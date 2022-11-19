Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Piper Sandler

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.58.

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL opened at $70.94 on Friday. Aflac has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $71.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.37.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,547. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aflac

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Aflac by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of Aflac by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 63,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

