Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Upgraded to “Buy” by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Agile Group Stock Performance

Agile Group stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.55. Agile Group has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $16.04.

About Agile Group

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 47.37 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

