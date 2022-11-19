Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Upgraded to “Buy” by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Agile Group Stock Performance
Agile Group stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.55. Agile Group has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $16.04.
About Agile Group
