Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $69.14

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $69.14 and last traded at $69.05, with a volume of 4241 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.18.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently commented on AGYS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Agilysys from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th.
Agilysys Stock Down 2.5 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.01 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.43 and a 200-day moving average of $49.27.
Insider Buying and Selling at Agilysys
In other Agilysys news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $320,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,965 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,007.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Agilysys
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Agilysys by 2.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Agilysys by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Agilysys by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Agilysys by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 65,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Agilysys by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.
About Agilysys
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agilysys (AGYS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.