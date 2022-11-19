Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $69.14

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $69.14 and last traded at $69.05, with a volume of 4241 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on AGYS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Agilysys from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Agilysys Stock Down 2.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.01 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.43 and a 200-day moving average of $49.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilysys

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $47.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.02 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 5.59%. Agilysys’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $320,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,965 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,007.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Agilysys

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Agilysys by 2.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Agilysys by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Agilysys by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Agilysys by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 65,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Agilysys by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

(Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.