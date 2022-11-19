AIA Group Ltd Acquires 467 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total value of $672,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,253.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ARW stock opened at $108.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 3.93%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

