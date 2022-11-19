AIA Group Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 412.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at $54,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,780 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,127 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 54.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,910,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,684 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $131.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
KMB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.38.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
