AIA Group Ltd Buys 711 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 225.2% in the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,367,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,218,000 after purchasing an additional 947,221 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 722.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,367,000 after buying an additional 665,100 shares during the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,154,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 155.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 586,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,365,000 after acquiring an additional 357,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,036,000 after acquiring an additional 307,231 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,234,767.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,219,699.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,305 shares of company stock valued at $13,256,665 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on HIG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.82.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $73.69 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.76 and a 200 day moving average of $67.26.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

