AIA Group Ltd Buys 727 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 97.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.5% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP stock opened at $328.70 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $339.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.58. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.85%.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total transaction of $3,928,147.23. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,285.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total value of $3,928,147.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,285.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,112 shares of company stock valued at $5,545,678 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.11.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

