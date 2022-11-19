AIA Group Ltd Has $352,000 Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

AIA Group Ltd lessened its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 78.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 41.7% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,460.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,703.32 and a twelve month high of $2,560.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,302.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2,178.64.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $35.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,292.00 to $2,533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,334.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,407.13.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total value of $4,726,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

