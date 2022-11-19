AIA Group Ltd Invests $421,000 in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 29,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $2,446,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.9 %
ALNY opened at $217.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 0.54. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $236.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.33.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ALNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.37.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.
