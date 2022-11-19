AIA Group Ltd Purchases 1,241 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

AIA Group Ltd raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,842 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $600,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 333,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,559,000 after buying an additional 36,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 26,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

Insider Activity

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.5 %

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BK opened at $44.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $64.63. The company has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.98%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

