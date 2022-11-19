AIA Group Ltd Purchases 436 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

AIA Group Ltd increased its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,831 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in F5 were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in F5 by 1.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,818 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in F5 by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in F5 by 9.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 922 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 25.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of F5 by 3.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,490 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Stock Performance

FFIV stock opened at $149.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.74. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00.

Insider Transactions at F5

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other F5 news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $768,791.34. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,906. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $768,791.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,906. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total value of $25,491.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,157 shares of company stock worth $1,722,035 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on F5 from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.23.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.