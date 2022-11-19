AIA Group Ltd Raises Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 475.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in VeriSign by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 0.3% during the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in VeriSign by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 5.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 4.2% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,485,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,429 shares in the company, valued at $8,485,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $139,334.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,531 shares of company stock valued at $508,391 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $194.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.00. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.25 and a 52-week high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 59.07%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRSN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on VeriSign to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

VeriSign Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.