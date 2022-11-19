AIA Group Ltd Sells 10,975 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

AIA Group Ltd decreased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,975 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Southern were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the first quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 93.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in Southern by 186.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Southern to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Southern Stock Up 2.0 %

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,545. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

SO stock opened at $65.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.19. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.71 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

