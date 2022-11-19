AIA Group Ltd Trims Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

AIA Group Ltd lowered its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,440 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 203.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 85 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in HubSpot by 29.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 28.8% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in HubSpot by 55.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $410.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on HubSpot from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price target on HubSpot from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $410.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.00.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Insider Activity

HUBS stock opened at $272.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $281.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.19. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.03 and a fifty-two week high of $862.00.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total value of $2,419,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 648,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,565,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,429,680 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HubSpot

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.