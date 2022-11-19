Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €140.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($144.33) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($190.72) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($150.52) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays set a €155.00 ($159.79) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €133.00 ($137.11) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €139.00 ($143.30) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €114.64 ($118.19) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €100.68 and a 200-day moving average price of €101.85. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($70.39) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($103.06).

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

