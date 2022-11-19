Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird to $90.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AKAM. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.93.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $90.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $76.28 and a 12-month high of $123.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at $913,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at $913,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 7.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 186,921 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $17,071,000 after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Simmons Bank grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,073 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 669,765 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $61,170,000 after buying an additional 136,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

