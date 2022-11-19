Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AKLI. Cowen began coverage on Akili in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Akili in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Akili in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Akili from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akili has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.50.

Akili stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40. Akili has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $37.58.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Akili in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,011,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Akili in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,056,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Akili in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,545,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Akili in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,403,000. Finally, Revelation Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Akili in the 3rd quarter valued at about $556,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops digital therapeutics for cognitive impairments. It provides EndeavorRx, a physician-prescribed video game-based treatment designed to directly target cognitive functioning. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

