Algorand (ALGO) Hits Market Cap of $2.05 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001724 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $2.05 billion and approximately $318.41 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Algorand has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00077451 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00059767 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000420 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00023852 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000293 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005210 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000278 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,332,924,125 coins and its circulating supply is 7,110,702,703 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

