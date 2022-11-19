Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given New $124.00 Price Target at HSBC

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HSBC from $132.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $154.51.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Down 4.5 %

Alibaba Group stock opened at $80.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $213.12 billion, a PE ratio of 201.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.86. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $145.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alibaba Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 51.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 90.0% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 65,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 30,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.