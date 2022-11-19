Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given New $124.00 Price Target at HSBC

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HSBC from $132.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $154.51.
Alibaba Group Stock Down 4.5 %
Alibaba Group stock opened at $80.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $213.12 billion, a PE ratio of 201.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.86. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $145.06.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
