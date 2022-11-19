Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) PT Raised to C$80.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. National Bank Financial raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$61.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Down 1.0 %

ANCTF stock opened at $46.07 on Tuesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of $35.26 and a 1 year high of $48.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.42.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Cuts Dividend

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( OTCMKTS:ANCTF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.084 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

(Get Rating)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.