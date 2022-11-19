Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Increased to C$80.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. CIBC upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$69.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$67.54.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

TSE:ATD opened at C$61.72 on Tuesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$45.23 and a 52-week high of C$63.48. The company has a market cap of C$63.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$58.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$56.91.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Dividend Announcement

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported C$1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$24.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.8399997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.46%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.