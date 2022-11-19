Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.31.

BIRD has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Allbirds from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Allbirds to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the third quarter worth $32,000. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 131.6% during the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the third quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIRD opened at $2.92 on Monday. Allbirds has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.22. The stock has a market cap of $430.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

