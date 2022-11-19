Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Leah Jones sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $116,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,776.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $181,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 722,517 shares in the company, valued at $13,106,458.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Leah Jones sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $116,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,776.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 578.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter worth $33,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter worth $93,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

(Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Stories

